Organizing your tech notes made simple.
Solely designed for Markdown to improve your dev workflow
Get a low-friction personal note-taking workflow and accomplish more. With your notes well-organized effortlessly, you can stay focused on doing your best work.
A versatile Markdown editor
It comes with multi-language code highlighting, multi-cursors, line numbers, scrolling beyond the last line, showing invisible characters and more.
Focus on the work that matters
An intuitive and clean user interface and 'Distraction free mode' don't distract you from the text.
Stay organized, find quickly
With nestable notebooks, pin-to-top, tags and workspace view, it allows you to flexibly organize your notes.
Get things done
Track your work progress with note status and task progress view in the note list.
Share your work quickly with people
Your notes can be shared on the web with a public link. It also supports exporting as HTML, PDF and Markdown file format.
Never lose your ideas
Whenever, even while in offline, you can read and write notes. Just open up the app, then it will be instantly ready for you to start jotting down before you forget the idea.
Work with developer-focused features
With its high customizability, extensibility and 100+ plugins, it will stick with your workflow and improve your productivity.
Make it your notebook
Pick your favorite look and feel from the themes. You can also tweak your UI with CSS/Less to make it more comfortable for your jottings.
Do even more with Markdown
Not only GitHub-flavored Markdown, an extensible Markdown renderer can support various flavors such as math (KaTeX), flowchart, mermaid, sequence diagrams, toc, and more.
Type fluently in your way
Keymaps are flexibly customizable to fit your typing style. Vim, Emacs, and Sublime Text key bindings are also available to choose for wizards.
Clip web pages as Markdown
The browser extensions for Google Chrome and Firefox let you grab the web page's main article or selection to store knowledge from the internet.
Stay inspired and motivated with fellow tech note takers
Connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for learning, coding, and tech note-taking.